Lennon has already made his mark on Celtic, says Aberdeen boss McInnes

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes Celtic already looks like a Neil Lennon team just days after the departure of Brendan Rodgers.

And the Dons boss feels Celtic are as lucky to have Lennon back as the former Hoops skipper was to return to Parkhead so soon after leaving Hibernian.

Lennon led Celtic to two victories in Edinburgh, against Hearts and his former club, in the four days following Rodgers’ exit to Leicester, and McInnes could see the former midfielder’s impact on the team.

Lennon returns to Celtic Park when Aberdeen visit in the Ladbrokes Premiership on Saturday and McInnes said: “I expect a tough match regardless of who is in charge.

“Celtic have had a lot to contend with but the fact they have been able to turn to Neil Lennon has been as fortunate for them as it has been fortunate for Lenny to be in the privileged position to go back to Celtic.

“It’s a good fit. He has managed there before, a strong relationship with everyone at the club, has good experience, knows how to win things.

“So I think Celtic have been very fortunate that Neil Lennon has been available since Brendan’s departure, and I think Lenny will look at it as a brilliant opportunity for him.”

McInnes, who has injury doubts over Gary Mackay-Steven, Niall McGinn and Greg Stewart, added: “I think there’s subtle differences in the team. Although it’s the same group of players, you look at the last couple of games and it already looks like a Neil Lennon Celtic team rather than a Brendan Rodgers team.

“They play forward a bit more, there is a bit more aggression in their play, maybe less possession-based but very in your face and asking the question, very direct with their work.

“And he’s managed to pull off a couple of great results since he went in.

“As disappointing as it was to see Brendan leave Scottish football, I’m delighted for Neil on a personal basis that he has got an opportunity to go and manage a club that he is clearly very fond of.”