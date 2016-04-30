Leno to stay at Leverkusen after buyout clause expires

Bernd Leno will not leave Bayer Leverkusen in the close-season after a buyout clause in his contract expired on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Leno had been heavily linked with a move away from the BayArena at the end of the campaign, with the likes of Liverpool touted as a potential destination, as Germany's number two would have been available for a reported fee of €16.25million.

However, the 24-year-old will now stay put, with a club statement from Leverkusen reading: "Bayer 04 can plan the coming year with keeper Bernd Leno. The 24-year-old does not exercise his opt-out clause, which would allow him to move if a corresponding fee was met by a paying club."

Leno himself added: "I am very pleased to continue to be part of this talented and hungry team.

"Now I will give everything for a successful season finale and then for my dream to be at the European Championships in France."