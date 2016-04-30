Leno to stay at Leverkusen after buyout clause expires
Bayer Leverkusen boosted by the news that Bernd Leno is staying at the club.
Bernd Leno will not leave Bayer Leverkusen in the close-season after a buyout clause in his contract expired on Saturday.
Goalkeeper Leno had been heavily linked with a move away from the BayArena at the end of the campaign, with the likes of Liverpool touted as a potential destination, as Germany's number two would have been available for a reported fee of €16.25million.
However, the 24-year-old will now stay put, with a club statement from Leverkusen reading: "Bayer 04 can plan the coming year with keeper Bernd Leno. The 24-year-old does not exercise his opt-out clause, which would allow him to move if a corresponding fee was met by a paying club."
Leno himself added: "I am very pleased to continue to be part of this talented and hungry team.
"Now I will give everything for a successful season finale and then for my dream to be at the European Championships in France."
