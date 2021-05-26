Leopards dent Chiefs' top eight hopes

Kaizer Chiefs' top eight hopes suffered another blow after they conceded a 2-1 defeat to Black Leopards in the DStv Premiership at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

Gavin Hunt made five changes to the side that beat Simba SC in the Caf Champions League on Saturday as Amakhosi were without the services of Njabulo Blom, Willard Katsande who are suspended, while Samir Nurković and Lebogang Manyama are out due to injury.

Amakhosi got off to the perfect start and broke the deadlock after nine minutes when Leonardo Castro capitalised on the rebound after Jonas Mendes had done well to stop Happy Mashiane's attempt.

Leopards looked for an instant response in the 13th minute but Amakhosi goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma was on hand to deal with the threat.

Bernard Parker and Philani Zulu had a chance to double Chiefs' lead minutes later but neither of the two players failed to find the target or the back of the net.

The home side managed to level matters in the 43rd minute when Tiklas Thutlwa turned home a cross from Tsheamo Mashoene's cross at the back post as the game went into the break locked at 1-1.

Amakhosi came out the better side in the second half and came close to taking the lead in the 50th minute but George Maluleka's snap shot sailed over the bar.

Mendes came to his sides rescue moments later when he came off his line to collect the ball after Mashiane played a delightful cross into the ball of Castro, who took a touch before the Leopards goalkeeper made the save.

The visitors should've taken the lead in the 56th minute but Castro's attempt hit the post from a Ngcobo set piece from the side of the box.

Parker had a chance to make it 2-1 on the stroke of half time but Mendes punched his effort away before bringing on Reeve Frosler for Mashiane moments later.

Leopards responded by taking the lead three minutes later when Thutlwa headed the ball home after receiving a cross from inside the box to guide the ball past Bvuma.

Hunt opted to bring on fresh legs and made a double change in the 71st minute as Anthony Agay and Sabelo Radebe came on to replace Matsheke and Kambole respectively.

Leopards had a chance to put the game to bed late in stoppage time but Ndlovu fired his effort over the target with just Bvuma to beat, but the home side managed to hold on to secure all three points against Amakhosi in Thohoyandou.