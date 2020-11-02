Lepasa: If we can score three goals, Chiefs can too

Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa has warned his side that Kaizer Chiefs are not out of the MTN8 competition yet, despite going into the semi-final second leg with a three goal advantage over their rivals.

The Buccaneers claimed the spoils in the first Soweto derby of the new season after securing a comfortable 3-0 victory over Amakhosi at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Lepasa opened the scoring for Pirates in the first half before Vincent Pule and Thembinkosi Lorch got their names on the score sheet in the second half to take a three-goal advantage ahead into the second leg.

However, Lepasa admits that Chiefs have the capability to turn things around in the return leg when the two sides square off at the FNB Stadium.

'It's really important that we scored three goals, but we must remind ourselves that there's a second leg, and if we can score three goals then they can also score three - this is football,' Lepasa told his club's media team.

'We just need to cement our place in the final in the next game, not defend and go out to score again, and the more we score the more difficult it is going to be for them.

'So, it was really, really important that we scored [from the chances created], but I think we could have gotten two more goals, but ja, that's football.'