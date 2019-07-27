Bayern Munich refuse to give up hope in pursuit of Premier League winger - but they'll have to spend big

Bayern Munich have not given up in their long-running pursuit of Leroy Sane, write the Daily Mirror.

The Bundesliga champions have been keepings tabs on Sane since last season, when he lost his role as a guaranteed starter at Manchester City.

Bayern are desperate to strengthen on the flanks after long-serving duo Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben departed Munich at the end of 2018/19.

And despite having baulked at City's £90m valuation earlier in the window, the Bavarian outfit have finally opened talks with the Premier League champions.

Sane scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists as City successfully retained the title last time out, but at times he found himself behind Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling in the pecking order.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to keep hold of the former Schalke forward, but City may agree to his departure if their asking price is met.

