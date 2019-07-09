Manchester City star set to make a decision on his future

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane will decide whether he wants to move to Bayern Munich by next week, report the Daily Mail.

The Bundesliga champions have made the Germany international their leading transfer target after his up-and-down campaign last time out.

Although Sane scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in the Premier League, he was left out of Pep Guardiola's starting XI in some of City's biggest games.

Sane and the club have been locked in contract negotiations for over a year, although City chiefs believe he will stay at the Eithad Stadium this summer.

However, Bayern have not given up hope of acquiring the former Schalke winger, who is valued at around £90m.

The Bavarians have not yet submitted an offer and will only do so if Sane indicates he wishes to move to the Allianz Arena.

