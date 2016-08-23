Leverkusen sign Austria star Dragovic

Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signing of defender Aleksandar Dragovic from Dynamo Kiev.

The Austria international has signed a five-year contract at the BayArena after a reported fee of €20million was agreed between the two clubs.

"Bayer 04 have signed central defender Aleksandar Dragovic," the club confirmed via their official website.

"The Austria international transfers from Ukraine giants Dynamo Kiev, the 25-year-old signing a five-year contract valid until June 30, 2021."

Es hat geklappt!Willkommen unterm Bayerkreuz Aleksandar ! August 23, 2016

Dragovic, who had been linked with Premier League champions Leicester City, said: "Kiev was an important step for me, but now I'm excited for the Bundesliga, one of the best leagues in the world.

"That I can join German giants and Champions League hopefuls Bayer, and also play with my [Austria] team-mates Julian Baumgartlinger and Ramazan Ozcan, is fantastic."

"We are glad our patience has resulted in success," said managing director Michael Schade. "It was not easy, so we're even happier that it's finally done."

Sporting director Rudi Voller added: "In Aleksandar Dragovic, we have signed a central defender who already has a lot of experience.

"He brings a lot of quality with him."

Dragovic has won two league titles, two domestic cups and the Ukraine Super Cup since his move to Kiev from Basel in 2013.

He was part of Austria's Euro 2016 campaign but endured a disappointing tournament, picking up a red card in his side's 2-0 opening defeat to Hungary in Group F before missing a penalty in the 2-1 loss to Iceland.