Leverkusen sign Volland from Hoffenheim

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Kevin Volland from Hoffenheim on a five-year contract.

Volland, capped six times by Germany, helped Hoffenheim steer clear of relegation from the Bundesliga in the recently completed season but admitted the opportunity to play in the Champions League made the decision to join Leverkusen an easy one.

The 23-year-old told Leverkusen's website: "I was extremely comfortable at Hoffenheim and extended my contract there last year despite having other options.

"But I wanted to take the chance to switch to a top club like Bayer Leverkusen and play in the Champions League.

"Bayer is the ideal club for me to further my development and further my international chances. I am very excited to join Leverkusen."

Volland joined Hoffenheim from 1860 Munich in 2011 but remained in Bavaria until the start of the 2012/13 season.

He leaves having scored 33 goals in 132 Bundesliga games and establishing himself as one of the more complete forwards in Germany's top flight.

Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller said: "With his speed, power and eye for goal, he will enhance our offensive options.

"We are glad we were able to prevail against a host of competitors."