Lewandowski agent confirms Real Madrid talks

The agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has confirmed that talks have been held with Real Madrid.

The Poland star has been linked with a possible switch to the Spanish capital for much of the past season and he admitted in April that a move to La Liga could not be ruled out.

Cezary Kucharski, the forward's representative, has claimed that they have received an approach from Zinedine Zidane's side and have informed Bayern that discussions took place.

"Real Madrid contacted us a few weeks ago, we listened to everything they said," Kucharski told Spiegel. "It's a big and exciting club. We have informed Bayern that we've held talks with Madrid."

Lewandowski as quoted as saying he could be tempted by the prospect of a new challenge.

"Contracts are not a holy relic in football," he said. "You can like this attitude or not, but it's the truth.

"Sometimes you have to think if it's meaningful to try out a new impulse."

Lewandowski scored 42 goals in a remarkable club campaign for Bayern, in which they claimed the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double in Pep Guardiola's final season in charge.

Speculation that the 27-year-old could move to the Santiago Bernabeu is likely to create further uncertainty over the future of Karim Benzema, with new Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho rumoured to be monitoring the France striker's situation.