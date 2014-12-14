Lewandowski: Autumn title means nothing

Bayern ensured they would top the German standings going into the mid-season break with two games to spare thanks to Saturday's 4-0 win at Augsburg.

After a goalless first half, Pep Guardiola's side ran riot after the interval, scoring four times in the space of 13 minutes through Mehdi Benatia, Lewandowski and twice Arjen Robben.

Having been crowned the Bundesliga's 'Herbstmeistern' (Autumn champions), for a fourth successive season, Bayern will be expected to go on and win a third straight league title.

But Lewandowski is keen to retain focus with two games before the break still to come as Bayern look to continue their dominance over the Bundesliga.

“We really went for it in the second half and played very well," he said.

"Four goals in one half is a good performance.

"The autumn championship means nothing, we have to be first at the end of the season.

"There are plenty of games still to go."

Midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger made his first league start of the season at the SGL-Arena as he continues to recover from knee surgery, and had praise for the approach of Augsburg - arguably this season's surprise package in the Bundesliga.

"It wasn't easy, but we played very well in the second half," the Germany captain explained.

"There are good reasons why Augsburg are third.

"They're very passionate, very aggressive and their first-half tactics were excellent.

"After we went 1-0 up, Augsburg tried to play a more attacking game.

"We made good use of the gaps that opened up and went on to score our goals."