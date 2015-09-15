Lewandowski: Bayern will shrug off injury woes

Robert Lewandowski is expecting Bayern Munich to shrug off their injury worries and open their Champions League campaign with a win at Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Bayern will be without Arjen Robben, Medhi Benatia, Holger Badstuber, Jan Kirchhoff and Franck Ribery but Lewandowski remains confident that Pep Guardiola's men will be too strong for their Greek hosts.

He said at Tuesday's pre-match press conference: "It won't be easy but we always play to win, whoever we are up against. The main thing is for us to start with victory on Wednesday and take it from there. We have a few injuries but we remain a formidable side nonetheless."

Lewandowski is aware of the atmosphere that will await the Bundesliga champions at the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis.

He added: "The fans are very passionate here. I can't wait for the match. The atmosphere is a factor, but we have to remain focused and get the result we want. It won't be easy."

Bayern captain Philipp Lahm stressed the importance of a strong start in Group F which also contains Arsenal and Dinamo Zagreb.

The 31-year-old said: "We are very much looking forward to it and want the first three points. With their fans supporting them they will give everything they can, so it will be dangerous for us. We have to be focused from the beginning, then it can only be a win for us. I know Olympiacos are very strong at home, but it's important to start with a victory - we are 100 per cent ready.

"We know how difficult it will be. But it is possible. The team has the quality for it."