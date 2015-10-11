Lewandowski equals Healy's Euro qualifying goal record

Robert Lewandowski has equalled David Healy's record for most goals scored in a single European Championship qualifying campaign.

The Poland captain's powerful header just before half-time against Republic of Ireland on Sunday took him to 13 in Group D, level with the former Northern Ireland striker's tally set back in qualification for Euro 2008.

Lewandowski's goal proved decisive in the encounter in Warsaw as Poland went on to secure a 2-1 win and book their place at Euro 2016 in France.

The Bayern Munich star has enjoyed a remarkable run of form so far this season and had scored 14 times in just five appearances for club and country prior to Sunday's final qualifier.

That particular scoring streak began with a remarkable five-goal haul in just nine minutes in Bayern's 5-1 win over Wolfsburg last month.

Lewandowski's nearest challenger in the goalscorer's table in qualifying, Germany star and Bayern team-mate Thomas Muller, finished four adrift on nine.