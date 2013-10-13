Lewandowski fearful of further Hart heroics

The 25-year-old went head-to-head with England's number one when Borussia Dortmund faced Manchester City in last season's UEFA Champions League.

And the Bundesliga outfit could only secure a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium after a marquee display from Hart that saw him produce several world-class saves.

The two will once again do battle when England host Poland at Wembley in the final FIFA World Cup qualifier in Group H on Tuesday.

Hart has faced criticism in recent weeks, particularly for his display for City against German champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

But Lewandowski said he can only draw on his own memories of playing against the 26-year-old.

"Maybe Hart has made one or two errors but all I can talk about is my personal experience of playing against him," Lewandowski is quoted saying by The Daily Mirror.

"When Dortmund played in Manchester last season in Europe he produced one of the best goalkeeping displays I have seen.

"We only got a draw but we would have scored four or five if it hadn't been for him.

"If he plays like that again then he will be very hard to beat."

England head into the match with Poland knowing only a win will guarantee their spot at the top of the group and an automatic spot for the World Cup.

If Roy Hodgson's side fail to take maximum haul, they are likely to be overhauled by Ukraine who face minnows San Marino.

The Poles are unable to make it to Brazil after falling to a 1-0 defeat to Ukraine on Friday.