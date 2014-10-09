Lewandowski: I hope Germany take us lightly

A raucous atmosphere is expected as Poland look for their first win against Germany in their history.

The Germany team will of course be familiar with Lewandowski, with the forward now plying his trade for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after his close-season switch from Borussia Dortmund.

Lewandowski will play many of his club team-mates in the match and hopes they take Poland lightly, while adding that his side would take the game on.

"Maybe they will be too confident after winning the World Cup," Lewandowski told UEFA's website.

"Maybe they will oversleep a little and we will be able to take advantage. I hope so. We know their qualities, but we will not park a bus in our penalty area."

"Will this match be special for me? I would not say special as such, just different.

"I know most of Germany's players - I played with some at Dortmund and now I play with some more at Bayern.

"Of course, we joked a little bit about the game and they admitted, jokingly, they would happily accept a draw in Warsaw."

After Philipp Lahm's retirement in the wake of Germany's World Cup success, Bastian Schweinsteiger was named as the team's new captain.

But he is still battling injury - meaning Manuel Neuer will wear the armband in the Group D fixture.

Neuer also plays at Bayern and Lewandowski is hoping to score against a man he regularly faces in training.

"I have good memories of my many games against Manuel," he added.

"I remember only too well that I scored my first Bundesliga goal against Schalke, with Neuer between the posts.

"I gave an interview to German television and they asked me a lot about it, but it is Poland v Germany and I would be equally happy if any of my team-mates scored. It does not have to be me."



Poland made a superb start to their qualifying campaign, routing international newcomers Gilbraltar 7-0, while Germany edged past Scotland 2-1.