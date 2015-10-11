Lewandowski insists Poland fully deserve Euro 2016 spot

Robert Lewandowski insists Poland earned their place at Euro 2016 after their decisive 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland.

The Bayern Munich star powered home a header late in the first half to give the hosts all three points in Warsaw on Sunday and send them through to the finals along with Germany.

Lewandowski paid tribute to the fans as Poland celebrated on the pitch after the final whistle and backed his side to keep improving ahead of next year's showpiece.

"We deserved to qualify. We were better than Ireland," he said to Polsat Sport.

"There are small details which can improve our game. But this bodes well for the future.

"I believed in these guys. Our goal was always to progress to France in these qualifiers. We deserved an automatic place, not the play-offs.

"I'd like to thank all the fans who believed in us from the very beginning. We felt their support, whether we played in Warsaw or abroad."