Lewandowski laughs off Real Madrid rumours

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has dismissed suggestions he could leave the Bundesliga champions for Real Madrid.

The Poland international's representative, Cezary Kucharski, was spotted at the Santiago Bernabeu during Madrid's win over Getafe at the weekend, fuelling speculation Lewandowski could be on his way to the Spanish capital.

Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has made it clear there has not been any contact with Madrid.

"It's the same story every year," Lewandowski told Sport Bild.

"I am not in the mood for speculation. There has not been any contact with Real Madrid."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, meanwhile, remains unperturbed by the speculation linking Lewandowski with a move to Madrid, with the striker contracted in Bavaria until 2019.

"A quick look at the expiry date of his contract means there is no reason whatsoever to get nervous over this," Rummenigge told reporters.

"I don't mind that his agent watched a Madrid game. The Bernabeu is a beautiful stadium, the people at Madrid are very nice. There is not a problem.

"I cannot see any players we do not want to leave move on this winter and that includes Lewandowski."

The striker has been in sublime form for Bayern this season, scoring 20 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions.