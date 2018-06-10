Lewandowski won't be sold – Hoeness rubbishes reported €200m price tag

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski will not be sold and reports of a €200million price tag are nonsense, club president Uli Hoeness said.

Lewandowski, 29, is linked with a move away from the Bundesliga giants after his agent said last month the Poland international wanted to leave.

Manchester United and Chelsea have emerged as possible destinations, while Real Madrid were initially reported to be interested.

Amid reports Bayern wanted at least €200m for Lewandowski, Hoeness rubbished those claims and said the forward was going nowhere.

"A €200m price tag is nonsense," he told Sky.

"Robert will not be sold and will play next season with us. Everything has been said about that."

Lewandowski, who is contracted until 2021, has spent the past four seasons at Bayern, scoring 41 goals in 2017-18.