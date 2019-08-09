Liam Gordon and Chris Kane return for St Johnstone’s clash with Livingston

Liam Gordon and Chris Kane return to the St Johnstone squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Livingston.

Centre-back Gordon (fractured elbow) and frontman Kane sat out last week’s 7-0 pasting by Celtic but are back in for the Livi clash in Perth.

However, midfielders Drey Wright and David Wotherspoon (both knee) remain out.

Livingston full-back Nicky Devlin is a doubt after sustaining a knock in a challenge that saw Motherwell’s Jake Carroll handed a two-match ban.

Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine are back in training after knee injuries and could feature.

Defender Hakeem Odoffin remains sidelined following knee surgery.

Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Foster, Tanser, Gordon, Vihmann, Anderson, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Swanson, McCann, McClean, Craig, O’Halloran, Kane, McMillan, Hendry, Kennedy, Parish, Johnstone.

Provisional Livingston squad: Stewart, Devlin, McMillan, Lamie, Lithgow, Pepe, Bartley, Jacobs, Pittman, Erskine, Sibbald, Lawson, Robinson, Lawless, Crawford, Souda, Dykes, Miller, Tiffoney, Henderson, Sarkic.