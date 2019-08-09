Trending

Liam Gordon and Chris Kane return for St Johnstone’s clash with Livingston

Liam Gordon and Chris Kane return to the St Johnstone squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Livingston.

Centre-back Gordon (fractured elbow) and frontman Kane sat out last week’s 7-0 pasting by Celtic but are back in for the Livi clash in Perth.

However, midfielders Drey Wright and David Wotherspoon (both knee) remain out.

Livingston full-back Nicky Devlin is a doubt after sustaining a knock in a challenge that saw Motherwell’s Jake Carroll handed a two-match ban.

Scott Robinson and Chris Erskine are back in training after knee injuries and could feature.

Defender Hakeem Odoffin remains sidelined following knee surgery.

Provisional St Johnstone squad: Clark, Duffy, Foster, Tanser, Gordon, Vihmann, Anderson, Kerr, Callachan, Davidson, Swanson, McCann, McClean, Craig, O’Halloran, Kane, McMillan, Hendry, Kennedy, Parish, Johnstone.

Provisional Livingston squad: Stewart, Devlin, McMillan, Lamie, Lithgow, Pepe, Bartley, Jacobs, Pittman, Erskine, Sibbald, Lawson, Robinson, Lawless, Crawford, Souda, Dykes, Miller, Tiffoney, Henderson, Sarkic.