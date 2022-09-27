Liam Rosenior leaves Derby and plans to continue development as a manager

Former Derby interim boss Liam Rosenior wants to be a manager in his own right after leaving the club following last week’s appointment of Paul Warne.

Rosenior had been part of the coaching staff for three years alongside Wayne Rooney and took over when the former England international resigned in June, seeing the Rams through the early stages of the takeover by local property developer David Clowes.

However, following the arrival of Warne from Rotherham, Rosenior has departed Pride Park.

“Whilst it is a hugely sad day to leave Derby County, I do so with so much pride and gratitude of being part of this journey with you all at such a critical point in the club’s history,” he said in a statement.

“I thank David Clowes for entrusting in me the huge responsibility in leading the rebuilding process of the footballing side of the club in this period but, more importantly than that, his role in saving this club from extinction.

“I will never forget the joy, honour and pride in building and leading this team out to start this exciting new era and now is the right time for me to continue the next stage of my career development as a manager in my own right.

“I have no doubts that the club is in safe hands on the pitch with Paul Warne and his staff.”

Derby offered their thanks to Rosenior, saying in a statement: “He leaves with the enormous thanks and gratitude of everybody at the club.

“Liam helped stabilise the club following the takeover in July and played a major part in the squad recruitment process which, upon exiting administration, was a high priority.”