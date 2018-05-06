Lichtsteiner: I'm leaving Juventus and Serie A

Soon-to-be free agent Stephan Lichtsteiner revealed he will leave Italian champions Juventus and the Serie A as the Swiss full-back seeks a new challenge.

Lichtsteiner – out of contract in June – has won six successive Serie A titles since arriving from Lazio in 2011 and the 34-year-old is on the cusp of a seventh following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Bologna.

After Juventus moved seven points clear of Scudetto rivals Napoli – who are due to play Torino Sunday – Lichtsteiner told reporters: "These are my last 14 days at Juventus. I need new challenges and motivation.

"I have improved in my mentality. I didn't know what it meant to play at Juventus when I arrived, as there is pressure and obsession for the victory," Lichtsteiner – who could add a fifth Coppa Italia crown to his collection when Juve face AC Milan in the final – said in an interview with Sky Sport Italia post-match.

"At Lazio we had to defend in the final third, here in midfield. My future will be outside of Italy. I won't say where yet, as I haven't signed."