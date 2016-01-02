Life at Man Utd like a holiday compared to Juventus - Pogba

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has described life at Manchester United as being "like a holiday" compared to the work he has to put in with his current club.

The France international, 22, opted to leave Old Trafford to join Juve in 2012 and has gone on to win three Serie A titles as well as reaching last season's Champions League final.

Pogba has repeatedly stated he has no regrets about making the move to Italy and suggested the work ethic at Juventus was far more impressive than that at United, who were managed by Alex Ferguson during his time in England.

"People need to know that nothing at Juve is easy," he said to La Stampa.

"There is a different culture of work compared to elsewhere. I was at Manchester - it seemed like being on holiday.

"Here we work so much. All these titles, we did not steal them. It was by working right to the end."

Pogba has been tipped as a future Ballon d'Or winner, but he thinks there is another emerging world star at Juve in the form of forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international, 22, signed from Palermo in June and Pogba feels he could go on to emulate the accomplishments of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

"He can get there," said Pogba when asked about comparisons between Dybala and Messi.

"Do you know what I call him? Square R2, the button that you have to push on a PlayStation to do a shot on the turn - he always gets goals like that.

"Has he surprised me? No, because I always said he was a phenomenon. To do what he has done, playing for Juve, is something phenomenal."

Juventus return to Serie A action after the mid-season break when they host Hellas Verona on Wednesday.