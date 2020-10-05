Lifelong fan Albert Adomah signs for QPR

Albert Adomah has signed a two-year deal with his boyhood club QPR, the Sky Bet Championship outfit have announced.

The 32-year-old former Middlesbrough and Aston Villa winger was a free agent following the expiry of his deal at Nottingham Forest, whom he joined last summer before heading out on loan to Cardiff in January.

Adomah told the club’s official website: “Imagine being a supporter and playing for the club you love. Words can’t even describe it. It’s just amazing, just a pleasure to be here.

“This is just surreal. All I can see right now is Bobby Zamora scoring at Wembley – I should be here talking about myself, but that’s all I can think of right now.

“If I could get a third promotion, that would be one of my great achievements. That’s my ambition.”

Rangers boss Mark Warburton added: “He is a proven player at this level, comfortable on both flanks, still a good age, a London lad and a QPR fan, so it is fantastic to have him on board.”