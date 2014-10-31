Liga MX Preview: Dinho eyeing play-off spot

Despite Ronaldinho impressing, Queretaro fell to three consecutive 2-1 losses before a Camilo brace inspired a 3-2 defeat of leaders America last time out. That left the 26-year-old Brazilian striker top of Liga MX's scoring chart, and Queretaro just one point off the play-off places.

Next up for Ignacio Ambriz’s team is a trip to fourth-placed Tigres, who still need points to make absolutely sure of a top-eight finish with three rounds remaining.

Tigres are unbeaten in seven league games, but relinquished a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 at home to Santos Laguna in the Copa MX on Thursday.

Queretaro defender Yasser Corona believes that elimination, and the fact Tigres will be playing their fourth match in 10 days on Saturday, will work in the visitors' favour.

"Their fatigue from recent weeks may help us get the three points," said Corona. "And perhaps we can capitalise on their lack of confidence in defence, and our confidence in attack following the America game.

"Camilo is a very complete player. Having the tournament's leading scorer is beneficial to anyone. The attention that rivals give to him allows other more freedom."

Leaders America host second-bottom Guadalajara on Saturday in 'El Super Clasico'.

America have won the last three meetings between the two, scoring eight goals and not conceding in the process, and have the versatile Miguel Layun available following injury.

"Winning the derby is always an obligation for us," said America coach Antonio Mohamed. "We're really up for it."

Cruz Azul, one point above Queretaro, Leon and Santos in the final play-off place, visit a Chiapas side two points above them.

Leon will pursue a fourth straight victory at home to second-place Atlas, while Santos are at struggling Universidad de Guadalajara.

Tijuana and Pumas are the only remaining sides outside the top eight with realistic play-off hopes.

Tijuana host Toluca, who are effectively qualified, while Pumas are at home to lowly Veracruz.

Fifth-placed Monterrey will expect to secure a play-off place at rock-bottom Morelia.

Pachuca, in seventh, visit a Puebla side who have not won in nine outings in all competitions.