Liga MX Preview: Peralta set for home debut

Mexico international Peralta made his bow for last season's Liguilla Apertura finalists in the opening-game 2-1 win over Leon in Guanajuato last week.

Peralta - one of the club's most high-profile signings - played the entirety of the match as Antonio Mohamed's men got their campaign off to a promising start.

And the 30-year-old is now eagerly awaiting his first home appearance.

"I felt very, very comfortable [against Leon] despite having little time to train with the team - I felt very, very protected by my team-mates," he told the club's official website.

"I'm already eager to play in the Azteca Stadium in the shirt of America and hope to get the three points against Tijuana."

After Leon's defeat, all eyes will be on goalkeeper William Yarbrough when the defending champions take on Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon.

Yarbrough was at fault for America's second goal and will want to make amends.

Monterrey, who opened with a 2-0 success against Universidad de Guadalajara, will hope to make it two wins from two when they take on Pachuca.

Universidad can bounce back in their match versus a Queretaro side who also tasted defeat last time out, going down 2-0 against Pumas UNAM.

Next up for Pumas is a clash against Universidad's city rivals Guadalajara.

Two of last season's Apertura quarter-finalists meet at the Estadio Nuevo Corona as Santos Laguna host Cruz Azul, while Puebla welcome Veracruz.

Morelia and Atlas - who drew their first games - go head to head in Michoacan, with Toluca travelling to Chiapas boasting an impressive record against their hosts.

Toluca have beaten Chiapas in each of their last three meetings, Paraguayan forward Pablo Velazquez scoring four goals in those fixtures.