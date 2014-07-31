Liga MX Preview: Perfect Monterrey march on

Carlos Barra's men are level at the summit alongside America after two rounds of the Apertura campaign and are in action against Santos Laguna on Saturday.

Monterrey have won games against Universidad Guadalajara and Pachuca - a far cry from the club's start to the 2013 season when they lost three and drew three of their opening six games.

Juarez, who spent two years with Scottish champions Celtic between 2010 and 2012, is pleased with Monterrey's progress ahead of their meeting with undefeated Santos Laguna.

"What we were working excites us and we wanted to start with the right foot, but we must not look too far ahead," the 26-year-old Mexico international said.

"We know we have to fix things, but always with the triumph corrected much better during the week.

"We are calm and happy, but also aware that it is the beginning of the season, we should follow this step and you have to keep working to keep getting victories."

America, who faced Spanish champions Atletico Madrid midweek, can also maintain their winning start to the season when they travel to Puebla on Saturday.

Puebla are unbeaten thus far after a goalless draw with Veracruz and their first-up win against Tijuana.

In Friday's two fixtures, Queretaro play host to Pachuca and third-placed Tigres UANL travel to Tijuana.

On Saturday, Cruz Azul go head-to-head against Veracruz with both teams searching for their first wins of the season.

Defending champions Leon have suffered back-to-back defeats but can kick-start their campaign at home to fellow strugglers Morelia.

Elsewhere, Atlas square-off against Chiapas in a match that pits fourth and fifth.

Pumas UNAM are away to Toluca on Sunday, while Guadalajara host rivals Universidad Guadalajara on the same day.