Liga MX: Tigres UANL v America

Ricardo Ferretti's Tigres were beneficiaries of their superior seeding after playing out successive goalless draws against Toluca in the semi-finals.

America - who topped the regular-season standings ahead of Tigres on goal difference - had an easier route to the final, accounting for Monterrey 3-0 on aggregate.

The two best teams of the Apertura campaign are now preparing to face-off at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon in San Nicolas de los Garza before Sunday's return leg at the Azteca.

And Mexico international full-back Miguel Layun has called on America's supporters to help the 11-time champions to yet another title.

"We have a huge opportunity, we ask them and more than anything I want to thank the support you have given us in every game in the Azteca," Layun told reporters.

"They are the engine that gives extra energy when the team's legs no longer respond, hearing the cries of support is what gives you that energy.

"We will provide for them on the pitch and are confident that together we can achieve the 12th [title]."

Antonio Mohamed's men hold the edge over Tigres, unbeaten in the last four meetings, including a 2-0 away win in August.

Oribe Peralta has played a key role for America since joining the club from Santos Laguna in a deal reportedly worth a Mexican record $10million in May.

The Mexico international striker - winner of three Clausura titles - led America in the goalscoring charts, scoring eight goals, and he is hoping to add the Apertura crown to his trophy cabinet.

"Whenever I get a new challenge I think about winning," said Peralta. "I'm in America about to enjoy a final and I'll leave everything to win and I'll leave everything to be champion."

While confidence is high within the America camp, Tigres boss Ferretti conceded his players must improve if they are to put their hands on some silverware.

"I'm very happy with what the players have achieved until now but this is still not finished," said the Brazilian. "I think for what is coming in the final we need to improve."