Liga MX Wrap: Cruz Azul crush Atlante

League leaders Cruz Azul are three points clear at the top after their fifth straight win, a 4-1 victory at Atlante.



They drew their first outing before the five-match winning run, with their goal difference at plus 11 thanks to 13 goals in six games.



Cruz Azul opened the scoring in the first minute at the Estadio Andres Quintana Roo as Marco Fabian was rewarded for his late run from midfield with an easy finish.



But the hosts equalised in the 34th minute through Angel Sepulveda.



A cross from the right was headed to Sepulveda at the back post and he made no mistake with his first-time volley, beating Jose de Jesus Corona.



Cruz Azul started the second half just as well as they started the first, regaining the lead on 47 minutes.



Joao Rojas' first touch took him clear of the Atlante defence before he chipped the advancing Eder Patino.



The visitors had Corona to thank for holding onto their lead, which was doubled by Mauro Formica in the 64th minute.



Formica was quickest to react to a shot striking the crossbar as he headed in before Fabian also scored a header to complete the scoring.



America slipped to third as their three-game winning run came to an end at home to Pachuca, who claimed a 1-0 victory thanks to Hirving Lozano's 89th-minute goal.



Toluca sit second as two second-half goals saw them past Chiapas 2-0 and Martin Bravo's brace helped Pumas UNAM beat Leon 2-1.



Tigres UANL remain the league's only winless team but collected their third point of the campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Santos Laguna.



Tijuana came from behind to beat Monterrey 2-1, Atlas and Morelia drew 1-1 and Aldo de Nigris' fourth-minute goal was enough for Guadalajara in a 1-0 win at Puebla.



Despite being reduced to nine men early in the second half, Queretaro still managed a 2-0 win at home to Veracruz.