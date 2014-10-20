Liga MX Wrap: Leon continue resurgence

Leon lost eight of their opening 11 games of the 2014-15 season but made it two straight wins on Saturday with a 2-1 triumph over Guadalajara, after accounting for Queretaro by the same scoreline before October's international break.

The victory took Leon up to 13th in the standings on 15 points from 13 matches but the reigning champions remain 14 behind leaders America.

The home side hit the front in the 14th minute at the Estadio Leon with a ball into the right channel finding Miguel Sabah in space and he squared a pass for Mauro Boselli to score.

Guadalajara hit back in stunning fashion five minutes before half-time when Nestor Vidrio played a one-two on the edge of the box and then curled a blistering strike into the top corner of the net.

But Leon struck the winning goal on the hour mark with Carlos Pena getting his head to Elias Hernandez's dinked cross to claim a critical three points for Gustavo Matosas' team.

Guadalajara's local rivals Atlas dropped to third with a 2-0 loss at home to visiting Toluca, who replaced them in second position.

After a goalless first half, Toluca edged ahead in the 48th minute when Antonio Rios picked out the top corner from Isaac Brizuela's lay-off.

Brizuela capped off the win in second-half stoppage time, chipping Atlas goalkeeper Federico Vilar from 35 yards after the latter had charged out of his box.

Toluca rose to 25 points - one ahead of Atlas - as their unbeaten run in all competitions extended to 10 games, while America (29) defeated Monterrey 2-0 to maintain a decent advantage at the top of the table.

Tigres UANL won their second straight match, edging out Cruz Azul 1-0, to move to 23 points in fourth, ahead of Monterrey on goals scored.

Sixth-placed Pachuca (20 points) were held to a 1-1 draw by Pumas UNAM on Sunday.

Veracruz beat bottom club Morelia 1-0, Tijuana overcame Queretaro 2-1, Puebla drew with Universidad Guadalajara 1-1 and Chiapas struck late to overcome Santos Laguna 2-0.