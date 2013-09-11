Ligue 1 Preview: Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain

The French capital club go into Friday's game on a 15-match unbeaten league run, having not tasted defeat since their 1-0 loss at Reims on March 2.

PSG could move to the summit of Ligue 1 with a win and should be confident having won two of the last three encounters against Francis Gillot's side, their latest triumph coming in the Trophee des Champions in August.

Blanc's men came from behind to win 2-1 on that occasion, late goals from Hervin Ongenda and Alex securing victory after Henri Saivet had put Bordeaux in front.

However, it is record signing Edinson Cavani that has provided PSG with the impetus to kick-start their league campaign, the Uruguayan saving a point against Ajaccio in his full debut last month, before netting the opener in a 2-1 success at Nantes.

A home win over Guingamp has since hauled PSG to within two points of leaders Monaco, and with Jeremy Menez expected to return following a back problem, Blanc should have a fully-fit squad to choose from as he prepares to face off with the club that he guided to a league and cup double in 2008-09.

Bordeaux have suffered a downward turn following Blanc's departure in 2010, although they did experience something of a return to former glories when they won the Coupe de France in May.

An indifferent start to the current season, though, has seen Gillot's men take just four points from their opening four games.

The departures of Benoit Tremoulinas, Anthony Modeste and Jaroslav Plasil have left Bordeaux short of quality, and the onus will be on the likes of Saivet and former Lille midfielder Ludovic Obraniak to provide the creativity against a defence that conceded just 23 goals last term.