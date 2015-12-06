Ligue 1 Review: Cabella helps Marseille rescue a point against Montpellier, Saint-Etienne salvage draw

Remy Cabella scored for the second time in as many games as Marseille twice came from behind to salvage a draw 2-2 at home to his former club Montpellier in Ligue 1.

After netting the winner against Rennes in midweek, Cabella - who spent five years on the books of local rivals Montpellier and was a key part of their title-winning side in 2012 - levelled proceedings shortly after half-time, cancelling out Casimir Ninga's opener for the visitors.

Cabella's work was undone soon after, however, as Ninga doubled his tally and put Montpellier back in front, only for substitute Bouna Sarr to earn Marseille a share of the spoils with his first goal for the club.

Elsewhere, Saint-Etienne came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Rennes, courtesy of Valentin Eysseric's penalty 12 minutes from time.

In Sunday's other game, Bordeaux arrested their three-match losing streak in all competitions with a 1-0 victory against 17th-placed Guingamp at Stade Bordeaux-Atlantique.