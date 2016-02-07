Ligue 1 Review: PSG sneak past Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain earned Le Classique bragging rights despite putting in an underwhelming performance during their 2-1 victory over Marseille.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic tapped PSG in front within two minutes at Stade Velodrome, but Marseille forced their way back into the contest and levelled through Remy Cabella's 20-yard drive midway through the first half.

The hosts were the better side for much of the encounter, with Maxwell clearing off the line from Michy Batshuayi, but Ligue 1's runaway leaders struck in the 71st minute through Angel Di Maria to restore their 24-point advantage over Monaco at the top of the table.

Saint-Etienne leapfrogged Angers into fourth place courtesy of their 4-1 victory at Bordeaux. The away side raced into a two-goal lead inside seven minutes, thanks to strikes from Vincent Pajot and Oussama Tannane, before Cedric Yambere reduced arrears for Bordeaux.

Alexander Soderlund spurned a chance to add a third for Saint-Etienne before half-time, missing from the penalty spot just before the interval, but the Norwegian made amends with 20 minutes of the match remaining, before Nolan Roux completed the scoring and Bordeaux's miserable afternoon was compounded by Cheick Diabate's late red card.

Finally, Lille and Rennes shared the points following a 1-1 draw at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Eder gave Lille a 42nd-minute lead but the hosts were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Sofiane Boufal picked up two yellow cards in the space of five minutes.

Rennes made the most of their numerical advantage by levelling in the 89th minute, with Ousmane Dembele converting from the penalty spot.