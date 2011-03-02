Lille and PSG progress to cup semis

A slightly weakened PSG beat second division Le Mans 2-0 after extra-time having laboured at a half-full Parc des Princes until 17-year-old forward Jean-Christophe Bahebeck made a name for himself with his first club goal, firing in on 108 minutes.

Neeskens Kebano, another of PSG's much-talked about youngsters, bagged the second three minutes from time in a game where both teams had been reduced to 10 men.

Lille kept alive their hopes of a league and cup double by eliminating fellow top-flight side FC Lorient 5-3 on penalties after a turgid 0-0 draw on their heavily cut-up pitch which is set to be replaced.

Lorient goalkeeper Fabien Audard was in excellent form although replays suggested he pulled the ball back from behind the goal-line with one of his saves.

In the end Lorient, who played with 10 men for almost an hour after centre-back Bruno Ecuele Manga's dismissal for two bookings, succumbed when Arnold Mvuemba sent his wild spot-kick wide.

Second tier Angers also won through in their quarter-final after ending the stunning run of amateurs Chambery 3-0.

Chambery had wowed France by knocking out Brest, Monaco and Sochaux in previous rounds - the first fifth division side to eliminate three Ligue 1 teams - but they could not rouse themselves for another shock against more modest Angers.

The game was moved to a bigger stadium in nearby Grenoble given the interest Chambery had generated in the alpine community and although they started brightly, Henri Saivet, Sebastien Renouard and Diego Gomez sent the visitors through.

Top-flight Nice progressed on Tuesday with a 3-2 extra-time win over second division Stade de Reims.