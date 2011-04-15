Lille hoping Monaco defeat does them good

Lille coach Rudi Garcia said that last weekend's defeat by Monaco came at the right time for the leaders as it made them realise the championship was not won yet.

"We made a lot of mistakes in our last match at Monaco," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's home match with Girondins Bordeaux.

"It's a good thing that this next match comes with eight left in the season. It will make us address the situation better for the end of the campaign."

Lille, three points ahead of Olympique Marseille, have been linked in the media with a close season bid for Auxerre midfielder Benoit Pedretti, who is set to miss the rest of the season through injury.

Auxerre goalkeeper Olivier Sorin is half expecting relegation with his side a point from safety before Saturday's visit of Toulouse.

"We are not worried, we are just under pressure," he told Reuters.

"If we were relegated today we would deserve it. Since the start of the season we've been stretched. The Champions League took a lot out of us. Some players were injured because of so many matches."

Bernard Lacombe, special advisor to Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, has told L'Equipe the third-placed side has "four chances in 10" of wining the title.

Lyon visit Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Olympique Marseille defender Souleymane Diawara has held clear-the-air-talks with coach Didier Deschamps after storming out of the Stade Velodrome over his substitution in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Toulouse.

"I was disgusted because I am a competitor and I want to play every game," the Senegalese told La Provence newspaper ahead of Sunday's visit to Montpellier on Sunday. "But he is the boss. I understand perfectly and I accept his decisions without flinching."

Bottom side Arles-Avignon, who have amassed only 13 points from 30 games, will be relegated if they lose at home to Valenciennes on Sunday.