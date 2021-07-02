Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare signs five-year deal at Leicester

Leicester have completed the signing of Boubakary Soumare from Lille on a five-year deal

The midfielder arrives at the King Power Stadium for £17million, the PA news agency understands.

He helped Lille win Ligue 1 last season as they beat Paris St Germain to the title by a point.

Soumare told LCFC.com: “I’m really proud to come to the Premier League and a big club like Leicester. It’s going to really help me to develop my game and progress as a player, so I feel it is the right step for me.

“Leicester is a very ambitious club. When they spoke to me about their plans and what they wanted from me, I knew straight away I wanted to come.

“I really am so proud and honoured to be here and I will give my all for the team and club to make everyone happy.”

Soumare, 22, made his Lille debut in 2017 and made 112 appearances, scoring once.

He arrives after striker Patson Daka joined from RB Salzburg for around £23million this week, while Ryan Bertrand is expected to sign on a free transfer after leaving Southampton.