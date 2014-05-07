Lille's Martin frustrated by goal drought

Martin joined the Ligue 1 club from Sochaux in 2012 after impressing at the Stade Auguste-Bonalbut, but failed to find the net in his debut season at Lille.

Having suffered with knee injuries recently, Martin has again failed to score in his 21 appearances for the club this term.

With another season set to pass without Martin finding the net, the 25-year-old acknowledges he has not yet lived up to his potential after displaying promise at Sochaux.

"It's understandable. I too am impatient, I really want to score," he told L'Equipe.

"I work in training but I have to try more. I know.

"I do not particularly want to play the martyr because sometimes (criticism) is deserved but I do not need the opinion of people to see whether I had a good or bad game.

"These criticisms are part of the business, even if it is not fun."

Lille look set to secure the final UEFA Champions League spot this season, as they lead Saint-Etienne by five points with two games remaining.

Martin remains eager to put a disappointing campaign behind him and stay injury-free.

"I was not able to restore my confidence on the pitch because of my injuries," he added.

"In my head, I was always afraid of getting hurt again.

"Everyone tells you that it will pass but mentally, it is not clear. The most difficult was in fact the second (knee) injury."