Lindegaard makes West Brom move

West Brom have signed goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard on a free transfer from Manchester United.

The 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal at The Hawthorns, where he will link up with fellow former United players Ben Foster, Jonny Evans, James Chester and Darren Fletcher.

Denmark international Lindegaard told the club's official website: "Since moving to England I've been impressed with how well West Brom have done in the Premier League.

"I had a good chat with Tony Pulis - I must call him the 'gaffer' now - and he convinced me it would be a good move for me and the club.

"From there things moved very quickly. I was very keen to get it done so I can just concentrate on the thing that matters most, the football.

"I am very happy to join and hope I can make a big contribution this season."