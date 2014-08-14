Lindegaard seeking move away from Man United

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that Lindegaard - understudy to number one keeper David de Gea - had been told by manager Louis van Gaal that he was free to leave Old Trafford, having made only one Premier League appearance last season.

Talk of Lindegaard's release increased when the Dane later tweeted: "Spread your wings and fly #mufc #fly #manchesterunited".

But agent Michael Stensgaard dismissed reports Lindegaard has already left United ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Swansea City.

"It has absolutely nothing to do with the truth," Stensgaard told The Guardian.

"We've had a very good dialogue with Man United and we talked about the prospect of [Anders] getting the chance to play and, obviously with De Gea [there], the prospect that Anders should go out and find a club where he should play.

"We sort of agreed that we could look into opportunities. So it's not that United are kicking him out or anything.

"It's a very constructive dialogue on how the future should look. Then in good co-operation we agreed that we would look into the opportunities.

"The most important thing is that it's the right thing for Anders and the right thing for the club as well – that's very important."

Stensgaard also said there is a possibility Lindegaard could still be at Old Trafford when the transfer window closes.

"If the case is that we do not find the right club both for Anders and for Man United – because this is very important – then Anders will stay and he'll have his heart at the club," he added.

"He's a lifelong Man United fan and he's very loyal to the club."