Lineker struggling to believe Leicester success

Gary Lineker hailed former club Leicester City for creating the "biggest sporting shock" by winning the Premier League title on Monday.

Second-placed Tottenham were held to a 2-2 draw at Chelsea, giving Claudio Ranieri's Leicester an unassailable seven-point lead atop the table.

It marked Leicester's first-ever top-flight title and came after they just managed to avoid relegation last season.

Lineker, who played for Leicester and is an England great, said what Ranieri's men had managed was unbelievable.

"I just think it's generally the biggest sporting shock. I can't think of anything that surpasses it," he told the BBC.

"When it's your own team, it's too extraordinary, too difficult to put over in words."

Lineker said he let the emotions get the better of him after the draw at Stamford Bridge, including struggling to breathe late on.

The 55-year-old was struggling to believe the club's achievement even after the title was secured.

"I've followed them since I was a little kid. I was a season-ticket holder until I was seven-years-old," Lineker said.

"I saw them in a cup final - lose - that was the closest we ever got to big glory. We won the league cup a couple of times but this is just something else. This is actually impossible."

Lineker added: "There were no odds that I would have taken at the start of the season. No odds. You could have given me 10 million to one and I'd have said, 'Nah, it’s a waste of a quid'."