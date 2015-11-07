Lingard targeting United starting berth

Jesse Lingard is eager to build upon his run of appearances in the Manchester United first-team after overcoming a difficult spell on the sidelines.

Lingard was named in the starting line-up in manager Louis van Gaal's first game in charge in 2014 but lasted just 24 minutes against Swansea City before suffering season-ending knee ligament damage.

The 22-year-old has bounced back this year and has been involved in United's last five matches, providing the assist for Wayne Rooney in the 1-0 Champions League win over CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

"I want to keep being in and around the bench and coming on, hopefully even starting games," Lingard said. "That is my main aim now.

"It definitely gives us a lot of confidence to be playing for Manchester United as a youngster, and, as long as you keep working, you are always going to get your chance.

"Obviously, I've still got to be humble and keep my feet on the ground. I've not made it yet. There is a long way to go and I've still got to work hard on the training pitch to keep my place in the team."

Van Gaal turned down several loan offers for the winger during the transfer window and said Lingard's athletic attributes are attractive.

"He's doing well. That's why I want to keep him and why I have said his chances shall come," said the Dutchman.

"He has a lot of pace and I like pace on the wings. Now he has first assist also.

"I think he shall have a boost from this game because he played very well, in my opinion, and I hope he shall continue."

United host West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.