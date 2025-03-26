Manchester United make exciting teenager 'top priority' this summer: report

Manchester United have their sights firmly locked on a player expected to become one of the world's best

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reacts at full-time of the Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on 9 March, 2025
Ruben Amorim has already established a core of young talent at the club (Image credit: Alamy)

In a season of unwanted records, injury crises and tumultuous results, one of the few signs of hope for Manchester United fans is a strong core of elite young talent beginning to develop both through the academy and a switch in recruitment focus in recent years.

First-team regulars Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Leny Yoro and Patrick Dorgu all started the season as teenagers, while fellow youngsters Ayden Heaven, Chido Obi - ranked at no.37 in FourFourTwo's list of the most exciting teenagers to watch this season - and Harry Amass have proven to hold their own in recent appearances for the club.

The arrival of Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox over the summer of 2024 has seen the Red Devils switch to a more youth-focused recruitment policy as they look to abandon the 'Galactico' mindset that has transpired into a financial mess, which continues to hamstring the club.

Manchester United make exciting teenager their 'top priority'

Manchester United signing, Leny Yoro

Yoro arrived for a big fee from Lille last summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer plans for the upcoming summer are firmly underway, with routine links to some of Europe's most exciting talent continuing to fill much of the media space surrounding the club.

An unsuccessful pursuit of Geovanny Quenda suggested another transfer window focussed on elite young talent was on the cards, while consistent links to the likes of Southampton's Tyler Dibling and Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham suggest a willingness to develop domestic talent from the club's sporting structure.

Sunderland star Chris Rigg

Chris Rigg is expected to be the centre of plenty of interest this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to CaughtOffside, fellow Sunderland sensation Chris Rigg has jumped to the top of the Red Devil's priority list for the upcoming transfer window as speculation continues to surround the youngster.

The United hierarchy are believed to view Rigg as a 'must-have' this summer, viewing him as one of the most exciting players in Europe with the potential to carry the club out of the perilous situation it currently finds itself in.

The 17-year-old has made 34 league appearances for the Black Cats this season, rapidly becoming a crucial first-team player despite his tender age.

The all-action midfielder made headlines in early 2023, making his senior debut at the age of just 15 and has since gone on to represent England up to under-19 level, although a promotion to the under-21 squad looks to be on the horizon.

Chris Rigg of Sunderland back heals the opening goal then celebrates with his team mates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland AFC and Middlesbrough FC at Stadium of Light on September 21, 2024 in Sunderland, England.

Chris Rigg has caught the attention of Europe's biggest clubs (Image credit: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

While it is so far unknown how much Sunderland will demand for their prized asset, interest from around the continent could drive the price up even higher in the event of a bidding war, meaning time is of the essence if United want to seal the deal.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.

