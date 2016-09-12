LinkedIn advert pays off as Kilmarnock sign Tyson
Just days after an account claiming to belong to Nathan Tyson advertised his services on LinkedIn, Kilmarnock have signed the 34-year-old.
Kilmarnock have signed former Nottingham Forest striker Nathan Tyson after an account claiming to belong to the player advertised his services on LinkedIn.
The 34-year-old has scored over 100 Football League goals in his career, representing the likes of Forest, Derby County and Doncaster Rovers.
However, Tyson was left without a club after being released by Doncaster and he apparently turned to the business-orientated social network in the hope of earning a contract.
"Hi. Anyone know of any teams that are looking for a striker? I'm still a free agent, willing to train with a team if they want to have a look at me first," the post read.
"Also have my CV and video footage of my last two seasons."
And the move appears to have paid off, with ex-Huddersfield Town manager Lee Clark taking Tyson to Scotland.
He had previously been on trial with Carlisle United, before Killie stole in to clinch the signing.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.