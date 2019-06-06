Lionel Messi explains how cheeky son continues to troll him

Messi was speaking to TYC Sports in Argentina ahead of their Copa America campaign this summer, which kicks off against Colombia on Saturday.

When asked about his three-year-old son Mateo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner revealed that he likes to cheer for Barça's rivals Real Madrid.

Messi explained how his rebellious offspring roars with glee when Los Blancos score, frustrating his older brother Thiago.

Leo Messi reveals how Matteo Messi annoys his brother Thiago by celebrating Real Madrid goals @TyCSportspic.twitter.com/U28pxEf6Bp— 433 (@official433) June 6, 2019

But that's not all: Messi also said the troublesome Matteo pretends to be Liverpool and Valencia when they play football together, after both sides beat Barcelona in the Champions League and Copa del Rey respectively.

If only they knew...

