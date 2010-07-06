List: Live Premier League games

The season starts with Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, live on Sky Sports HD2 on Saturday August 14. The first Ford Super Sunday of the season will be Liverpool vs Arsenal, live on Sky Sports HD1, followed by the return of Ford Monday Night Football between Manchester United and Newcastle United on Sky Sports HD1 on August 16.

ESPN begin their coverage with defending champions Chelsea taking on newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion. The fixture will see former Chelsea player Roberto Di Matteo make his Barclays Premier League managerial debut as his West Brom team travel to Stamford Bridge in the hope of causing an opening day upset.

In August, ESPN’s handpicked selection of exclusively live matches include Championship winners Newcastle United as they host Martin O’Neill’s Aston Villa, and renewing old rivalries, Avram Grant takes his new side, West Ham United, to Old Trafford as they visit Manchester United.

Live fixtures up to the end of November (ESPN games in italics):



AUGUST

Sat 14 Tottenham vs Man City 12.45pm

Sat 14 Chelsea v West Brom 5:30pm

Sun 15 Liverpool vs Arsenal 4pm

Mon 16 Man United vs Newcastle 8pm

Sat 21 Wigan vs Chelsea 5.15pm

Sun 22 Newcastle v Aston Villa 1:30pm

Sun 22 Fulham vs Man United 4pm

Mon 23 Man City vs Liverpool 8pm

Sat 28 Blackburn vs Arsenal 12.45pm

Sat 28 Manchester United v West Ham United 5:30pm

Sun 29 Bolton vs Birmingham 1.30pm

Sun 29 Aston Villa vs Everton 4pm



SEPTEMBER

Sun 12 Everton vs Man United 1.30pm

Sun 12 Birmingham vs Liverpool 4pm

Mon 13 Stoke vs Aston Villa 8pm

Sat 18 Stoke vs West Ham 12.45pm

Sat 18 Sunderland v Arsenal 5:30pm

Sun 19 Man United vs Liverpool 1.30pm

Sun 19 Chelsea vs Blackpool 4pm

Sat 25 Man City vs Chelsea 12.45pm

Sat 25 Bolton v Man United 5:30pm

Sun 26 Wolves vs Aston Villa 2pm

Sun 26 Newcastle vs Stoke 4.10pm



OCTOBER

Sun 3 Man City v Newcastle 1:30pm

Sun 3 Chelsea vs Arsenal 4pm

Mon 4 Wigan vs Wolves 8pm

Sat 16 Aston Villa v Chelsea 5:30pm

Sun 17 Everton vs Liverpool 1.30pm

Sun 17 Blackpool vs Man City 4pm

Mon 18 Blackburn vs Sunderland 8pm

Sat 23 Tottenham vs Everton 12.45pm

Sat 23 West Ham vs Newcastle 5.30pm

Sun 24 Stoke vs Man United 1.30pm

Sun 24 Man City vs Arsenal 4pm

Sat 30 Manchester United v Tottenham 5:30pm

Sun 31 Bolton vs Liverpool 1.30pm

Sun 31 Newcastle vs Sunderland 4pm

NOVEMBER

Mon 1 Blackpool vs West Brom 8pm

Sat 6 Bolton vs Spurs 12.45pm

Sun 7 Arsenal vs Newcastle 1.30pm

Sun 7 Liverpool vs Chelsea 4pm

Tue 9 West Ham vs West Brom 8pm

Wed 10 Man City vs Man United 8pm

Sat 13 Aston Villa vs Man United 12.45pm

Sat 13 Stoke v Liverpool 5:30pm

Sun 14 Everton vs Arsenal 2pm

Sun 14 Chelsea vs Sunderland 4.10pm

Sat 20 Liverpool v West Ham 5:30pm

Sun 21 Arsenal vs Tottenham 1.30pm

Sun 21 Fulham vs Man City 4pm

Mon 22 Sunderland vs Everton 8pm

Sat 27 Aston Villa vs Arsenal 12.45pm

Sun 28 Newcastle vs Chelsea 1.30pm

Sun 28 Tottenham vs Liverpool 4pm



