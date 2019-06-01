Live: Champions League final – Tottenham v Liverpool
- Tottenham and Liverpool meet in the first all-English Champions League final since 2008
- Liverpool were runners up to Real Madrid in last year's final
- Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has lost his last six major finals
- Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking for the first trophy of his managerial career
- This is Spurs' first ever Champions League final
- Liverpool have won the European Cup or Champions League five times, most recently in 2005
6:25pm
Elsewhere, former Spurs midfielder Rafael van der Vaart is getting into the spirit of things.
The sphere is building up in Madrid 😜! #COYS#UCLFinalpic.twitter.com/QGufwOGBsf— Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) June 1, 2019
6:17pm
In the Reds’ corner, Roberto Firmino is a doubt for Liverpool. The influential forward has not played since the 3-0 defeat at the Nou Camp against Barcelona.
Team news is expected at about 7pm UK time and we will bring you the latest here when we get it.
6:15pm
The big question for Spurs fans of course, is whether talisman striker Harry Kane will be fit to make an appearance tonight. The England captain has not featured for the north London side in 54 days when he injured his ankle at the quarter-final stage of this competition. He has returned to training, but will he return to action in Madrid?
6:10pm
And the desperate search for tickets goes on for some travelling fans.
Pretty intense atmosphere outside the Wanda Metropolitano. Not much chanting – mostly people searching for shade or tickets 🥵🎫 pic.twitter.com/qCtvYvEHTe— Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) June 1, 2019
6:07pm
The mercury is touching 32 degrees Celsius at the Wanda Metropolitano tonight. It’s going to be a red hot final regardless of the quality of the game.
Entering the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of @SpursOfficial v @LFC in the @ChampionsLeague final 2019 #UCLFinal2019pic.twitter.com/XCOE2Y629V— Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 1, 2019
But here we are… pic.twitter.com/MhSKvL5v2D— Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) June 1, 2019
6pm
Fans are starting to gather outside Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium ahead of tonight’s Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool.
#UCLFinal#thfcpic.twitter.com/DIVr3ANoUG— Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) June 1, 2019
The Spanish capital has taken on something of a red, white and blue flavour for this all-English final between the two Premier League sides – the first all-English Champions League final in 11 years.
Liverpool and Tottenham fans have been in Madrid all day ahead of European club football's showpiece event pic.twitter.com/9sGP18rhG3— PA Dugout (@PAdugout) June 1, 2019
