Act fast! These 7 England shirts are all massively discounted, including my favourite of all time

There are thousands of deals around this Black Friday/Cyber Monday, but when it comes to football shirts, you seriously can't go wrong with one showing your support for England.

National team shirts are consistent and timeless, but they won't stick around for very long when included in the sales. Euro 2024 is just around the corner, so gear up for the tournament in Germany with a new England shirt to support the Three Lions.

I've picked seven options that will be perfect in displaying your love for Gareth Southgate and the boys, including my favourite England shirt of all time...

England Home Stadium Shirt 2022 Was £74.95 Now £30

This distinctive England shirt will forever be synonymous with Jude Bellingham's ascension to the side and Harry Kane breaking the all-time scoring record. While Gareth Southgate's squad won't be wearing it in Germany, the £45 discount is phenomenal for a current shirt.

My favourite England Score Draw Retro 1990 Third Shirt Was £35 Now £30

Everything about this shirt is just pure perfection: the collar, the pattern, the shades of blue. And the fact it was only worn in one match adds to its icon. Truly one for the ages, and my favourite England shirt ever.

England Score Draw 1998 home shirt Was £35 Now £21

It brings back memories of 18-year-old Michael Owen, David Beckham's moment of madness and Alan Shearer plundering plenty for England. The 1998 Three Lions shirt is one that's been referenced in recent tops – but there's no beating the original. £21 is an absolute bargain for the Score Draw version.

England Score Draw 1982 away shirt

Was £35 Now £21

A pattern so simple yet so effective. 1982 wasn't a vintage for the national team but it was for this shirt, which is still an all-timer for the Three Lions. The red base and blue shoulders are iconic, and a style that resembles the period.

England Score Draw 1986 Third Shirt Was £35 Now £21

The shiny blue stripes on this third kit really makes it what it is, harking back memories of a classic World Cup - despite the obvious grievances England fans might still have with a certain Argentine.

England 2023 away shirt Was £75 Now £30

Another option from the current England shirts, this away shirt draws inspiration from times gone by, and I love it. It seems to be selling very quickly, though, so act fast if you want to make sure you snap it up in time.

England 2023 pre-match top Was £55 Now £25 Alright, fair enough, this isn't an actual match kit, but it looks so good that I felt it would be remiss of me not to include it. The bold abstract pattern with red streaking through makes this a great option to wear to the gym, to 5-aside or even just around the house.

