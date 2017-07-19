Liverpool 2 Crystal Palace 0: Solanke and Origi on target in Hong Kong

Dominic Solanke announced himself as a Liverpool player with the opening goal as Jurgen Klopp's side overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

The 19-year-old joined Liverpool from Chelsea in May before being named player of the tournament in England's triumphant Under-20 World Cup campaign.

Solanke came on as a second-half substitute against Ronald de Boer's Palace and offered a suggestion he can transfer that form to senior football with an excellent finish before fellow replacement Divock Origi made sure of victory.

Daniel Sturridge led the Liverpool attack, flanked by record signing Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as Klopp's men made most of the early running, pressing Palace high up the field.

Not a bad first goal. July 19, 2017

Sturridge might have opened the scoring in the 13th minute after Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold linked impressively down the right, but the England striker did not make a clean contact and Scott Dann blocked his effort behind.

Salah's pace caused Palace persistent problems and Dann was booked for a cynical foul on the Egypt star, whose lay-off was lifted wide by Adam Lallana on the stroke of the interval.

A raft of substitutions early in the second period interrupted the game's flow but it was two of the new arrivals who combined to break the deadlock with an hour played.

Origi's instinctive flick was collected by Solanke, who engineered space and lashed past Wayne Hennessey from 20 yards.

Not to be denied, Origi also got on the scoresheet 13 minutes from time, when Palace failed to deal with James Milner's ball in from the left and the Belgium forward scrambled home the loose ball at the far post.