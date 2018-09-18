Liverpool 3 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Firmino strikes late as Reds edge five-goal thriller

Roberto Firmino came off the bench to fire in a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool downed Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in a Champions League classic at Anfield.

Kylian Mbappe appeared to have salvaged a draw for PSG after levelling the scores in the 83rd minute, but the World Cup winner then gave away possession 25 yards out from his own goal.

And Firmino, who started on the bench due to an eye injury suffered against Tottenham on Saturday, rifled across Alphonse Areola to ensure last season's beaten finalists got off to a victorious start in Group C on Tuesday.

PSG had fought back from 2-0 down, Liverpool leading thanks to a Daniel Sturridge header and James Milner's penalty, but Jurgen Klopp's men deserved to come out on top.