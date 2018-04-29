Liverpool advise travelling fans ahead of Roma second leg

Liverpool have issued their travelling fans with advice ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg at Roma on Wednesday.

The Reds had earlier thanked UEFA, Roma and the Italian authorities following "positive and productive" talks ahead of the return fixture, the first leg having been marred by incidents between rival fans prior to kick-off at Anfield.

Two men from Rome were charged on Thursday in connection with an attack on a 53-year-old man, who suffered serious head injuries and was left in a critical condition.

Amid fears there could be further trouble on Italian soil, Liverpool have published advice for their travelling supporters on a number of potential issues.

The guidelines suggest fans use Termini Station, Piazza Campo De Fiori and Largo Corrado Ricci, while there will be shuttle buses from Piazzale delle Canestre, Villa Borghese to Stadio Olimpico.

Drinking alcohol on the streets is prohibited and all match tickets must correspond to supporters' personal identification.

Fans have been warned not to hang banners or scarves on monuments "of national importance".

The Foreign & Commonwealth Office has also released advice for supporters, including emergency telephone numbers and what to do in the event of an arrest, lost passport or lost wallet.

Liverpool hold a 5-2 lead after the first leg.