Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby

Andre Wisdom will join Derby County from Liverpool, pending the successful completion of a medical.

Championship side Derby confirmed on Friday they have agreed a deal with Liverpool and agreed personal terms with the player, who will undergo fitness checks on his return from holiday.

Reports suggest the transfer fee could eventually reach over £4million.

Wisdom made 38 appearances on loan with Derby in 2013-14 and also spent temporary spells with West Brom and Norwich City before spending last season with Red Bull Salzburg.

The 24-year-old has made 14 Premier League appearances for Liverpool between 2012 and 2013, before his loan stints began.

Derby also signed Hull City defender Curtis Davies ahead of the 2017-18 season.