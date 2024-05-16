Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah AND Alisson this summer: report

Two key Liverpool stars could depart Anfield this summer, with Mohamed Salah and Alisson wanted

Lievrpool star Mohamed Salah will be the subject of renewed transfer interest from Saudi Arabian clubs this summer – and teammate Alisson could join him out there if the Saudi Pro League get their way.

Liverpool turned down a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad for Salah last summer, feeling the Egyptian would be irreplaceable even at that price, particularly given how late in the transfer window that bid arrived.

